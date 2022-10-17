Google Maps Rival Announces a Feature Google Users Can’t Even Dream About

Let’s be honest about it: while Google Maps is a fantastic app, it does come with a series of shortcomings, and one of the most important is the lack of a truck navigation mode.
In other words, Google Maps isn’t by any means recommended for truck drivers, pretty much because the app can only provide navigation guidance for small, passenger cars. This means those truck drivers who use Google Maps could be sent to narrow roads where their vehicles don’t fit, as the app doesn’t take into account other factors such as dimensions and cargo.
On the other hand, some Google Maps competitors out there have already invested in dedicated truck navigation software. And navigation expert Sygic is one of them, as the company’s professional products have become a must-have for truck drivers around the globe.
Now Sygic is getting ready for adding a new feature that Google Maps users can’t even dream about just yet given truck navigation support isn’t yet available.
Sygic has joined forces with Park Your Truck to integrate its capabilities into its own navigation software aimed at lorry drivers.
Park Your Truck is an advanced solution that offers information on suitable parking spots in advance, therefore helping drivers find the right place to make a stop without the need for wasting time searching around. In other words, as truck drivers need to stop, they can launch Park Your Truck and search for an available parking spot nearby.
Thanks to Sygic integration, these features will now become available right within the navigation interface, therefore making the experience overall a lot more straightforward and convenient from one end to another.
At this point, Sygic says the two companies are still exploring the integration, so there’s no ETA as to when the whole thing could start rolling out. However, the navigation expert says they’re also looking into more advanced capabilities, including support for EV charging, as they’re preparing the software for a greener future.
