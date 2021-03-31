Google Maps Getting a New-Generation Feature to Help Reduce Fuel Consumption

More on this:

1 Move Over, Google Maps: Unity and HERE Completely Transform Navigation Apps

2 Apple Maps, the New Waze: Speed Camera Alerts Launch for More Users

3 Driver Claims GPS Navigation Sent Him in a Lake, So He Obeyed

4 Couple Spends 24 Hours Stuck in Snow After Blindly Following Google Maps

5 Some Google Maps and Waze Features Need to Be Disabled Right Now, Experts Say