Google Maps Can Help You Get the Best Android Phone Substantially Cheaper

Google Pixel 5 is considered by many the pioneering Android smartphone, mostly because it provides the raw Google experience mixed with high-end hardware. The device comes with a 6.0-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with an Adreno 620 GPU chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The company has started reaching out to Google Maps Local Guides to provide them with a 10 percent price cut if they order a Pixel 5 by November 15 from their local Google Store.While it’s not yet clear who gets the email and who doesn’t, mostly because they don’t seem to be tied to a specific Local Guide level, the offer obviously is only aimed at users where the Pixel 5 is already up for grabs.Local Guides are volunteers who help improve Google Maps and are rewarded with various perks as they advance in their levels. There are 10 levels overall, but again, the offer seems to be aimed at random Local Guides regardless of how long they have been part of the service.As others have noticed too, the Pixel 5 discount which is sent to Local Guides via email also comes with a rather unexpected typo.“As a thank you for being a Local Guide, we’re giving you a special reward: 0 off Pixel 5. Pixel 5 is the ultimate Google phone. It can take stunning ultrawide photos in any light, charge wirelessly, and it’s water resistant. It also keeps you going with an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. Click on the Redeem Now button above to automatically apply your discount at checkout,” the email reads.Google Pixel 5 is considered by many the pioneering Android smartphone, mostly because it provides the raw Google experience mixed with high-end hardware. The device comes with a 6.0-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with an Adreno 620 GPU chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.