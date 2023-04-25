Goodbye, 'No Service' Areas! First Direct Smartphone-to-Satellite Phone Call Completed

One hundred forty-seven years ago, a Scottish engineer uttered the following phrase: "Mr. Watson--come here--I want to see you." The man's name was Alexander Graham Bell, and the words were addressed to his assistant at the other end of the line. This was the first telephone call in the history of humanity. Another historic milestone was reached on April 25, 2023: the first space-based voice call using regular smartphones.

