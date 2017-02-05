autoevolution

Good Guy Becomes Unintentional Getaway Driver For His Passenger

 
5 Feb 2017, 14:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Doing a good deed without anticipating something in return is a noble gesture, unless you do it for someone who takes advantage of other people's kindness.
A 58-year-old man from Columbia ended up being a getaway driver for a 50-year-old bank robber he had just met in a tavern. The thief turned hitchhiker told the man that he had too much to drink, and he was afraid to drive back home.

Greg Kreiser, the 58-year-old man who is the good person in our story, had just met the guy who was later identified as Shannon E. Steckbeck, and offered to drive him home.

The good Samaritan was so kind that he even accepted to make a few stops for his passenger to resolve almost all of his errands before returning home.

One of their stops was at the Union Community Bank, which is located at the Columbia Shopping Center. While Kreiser waited in his Nissan, his passenger robbed the bank.

Steckbeck, the 50-year-old who was already a wanted man for robbing another bank in January, got back into the car pretending that nothing had happened. He then told the driver to drop him off at another shopping center, and he claimed that he would walk the rest of the way to his house.

Mr. Kreiser, the good Samaritan we are writing about, was driving back to his residence when he spotted several police cars speeding towards the Columbia shopping center.  As Lancaster Online informs, he told reporters and police that he had "a weird feeling," and decided to drive back to the premises to check that everything was in order.

It came as a surprise to Kreiser that his previous passenger had robbed the bank just moments before climbing back into his car, and he told police officers what had happened. Fortunately, the officers managed to apprehend Steckbeck, who is already behind bars and awaiting his trial.

The event marked a disappointment for the good Samaritan, as he told reporters that he likes helping people, but will "probably not" drive strangers anywhere in the future.

pursuit police Columbia USA hitchhiker Getaway lol
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78