Good Guy Becomes Unintentional Getaway Driver For His Passenger

A 58-year-old man from Columbia ended up being a getaway driver for a 50-year-old bank robber he had just met in a tavern. The thief turned hitchhiker told the man that he had too much to drink, and he was afraid to drive back home.Greg Kreiser, the 58-year-old man who is the good person in our story, had just met the guy who was later identified as Shannon E. Steckbeck, and offered to drive him home.The good Samaritan was so kind that he even accepted to make a few stops for his passenger to resolve almost all of his errands before returning home.One of their stops was at the Union Community Bank, which is located at the Columbia Shopping Center. While Kreiser waited in his Nissan, his passenger robbed the bank Steckbeck, the 50-year-old who was already a wanted man for robbing another bank in January, got back into the car pretending that nothing had happened. He then told the driver to drop him off at another shopping center, and he claimed that he would walk the rest of the way to his house.Mr. Kreiser, the good Samaritan we are writing about, was driving back to his residence when he spotted several police cars speeding towards the Columbia shopping center. As Lancaster Online informs, he told reporters and police that he had "a weird feeling," and decided to drive back to the premises to check that everything was in order.It came as a surprise to Kreiser that his previous passenger had robbed the bank just moments before climbing back into his car, and he told police officers what had happened. Fortunately, the officers managed to apprehend Steckbeck, who is already behind bars and awaiting his trial.The event marked a disappointment for the good Samaritan, as he told reporters that he likes helping people, but will "probably not" drive strangers anywhere in the future.