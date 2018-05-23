Golf GTI Drops 230 HP Engine Due to Emissions Regulations

As you might have already heard, the latest emissions regulations are pushing some carmakers to fit gasoline particulate filters. But did you know that forced Volkswagen to discontinue the base Golf GTI?

We checked the official website and you can no longer buy the regular version of the car, the one without the performance pack. That means 230 HP becomes 345 HP and 350 Nm is increased to 370. Good, right? You also get bigger brakes and the e-diff. But the list price goes up to €32,950 before any options. Remember, this is a 3-door hot hatch with 17-inch wheels, so there's a lot of spending left to do.



“Change brought about by the advent of Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) in Europe is one of the major challenges confronting European brands in this market, but we were able to take advantage of this situation to improve the best-selling car of its type,” said VW’s Australian marketing manager, Ben Wilks.



“Such has been the demand for Performance Editions that making its specification standard is a logical progression, especially in terms of DSG, a transmission others are either trying to copy or cannot."



This makes us think back at the Golf GTI drag race against the i30 N from a while back. The Hyundai smashed it, and we couldn't help thinking that the Volkswagen could have used its performance goodies, even though it might have lost regardless.



