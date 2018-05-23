autoevolution
 

Golf GTI Drops 230 HP Engine Due to Emissions Regulations

23 May 2018, 19:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you might have already heard, the latest emissions regulations are pushing some carmakers to fit gasoline particulate filters. But did you know that forced Volkswagen to discontinue the base Golf GTI?
3 photos
Golf GTI moose testGolf GTI moose test
We were reading a report about the GTI dropping its manual for 2019 in Australia - more on that later - when we began to wonder if those changes had affected the European lineup. And it does!

We checked the official website and you can no longer buy the regular version of the car, the one without the performance pack. That means 230 HP becomes 345 HP and 350 Nm is increased to 370. Good, right? You also get bigger brakes and the e-diff. But the list price goes up to €32,950 before any options. Remember, this is a 3-door hot hatch with 17-inch wheels, so there's a lot of spending left to do.

Australian magazine Drive reports that the manual gearbox is also being dropped in the country starting with the 2019 model that's going on sale in this October.

“Change brought about by the advent of Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) in Europe is one of the major challenges confronting European brands in this market, but we were able to take advantage of this situation to improve the best-selling car of its type,” said VW’s Australian marketing manager, Ben Wilks.

“Such has been the demand for Performance Editions that making its specification standard is a logical progression, especially in terms of DSG, a transmission others are either trying to copy or cannot."

This makes us think back at the Golf GTI drag race against the i30 N from a while back. The Hyundai smashed it, and we couldn't help thinking that the Volkswagen could have used its performance goodies, even though it might have lost regardless.

2019 is when the new Golf comes out. And according to he German media, it's going to get a substantial power bump: up to 300 HP in the most hardcore of three planned versions.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Golf GTI Hot Hatch Volkswagen
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 