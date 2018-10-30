autoevolution

GMC Sierra AT4, Nissan Titan Pro-4X and Ram Rebel Drag Race for No Reason

30 Oct 2018
What do you do when you have three new trucks and want to see which is better at off-roading? You line them up on a short runway and drag race, of course.
This is one of the strangest videos we've seen in a while, but it turns out much closer than we expected. The first challenger is the GMC Sierra AT4. It has rugged suspension, sure, but also a 6.2-liter, which has just gained new fuel management. It's the biggest engine with the most power here.

The V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It sounds like a HEMI... after it had too many cold beers, but the driver has problems launching it.

Its first rival is the Nissan Titan Pro-4X. Yes, it's yellow and has a lower body, which makes it appear sporty. The truck comes with a 5.7-liter V8 which is very flexible and strong, making 390-hp and 394 lb-ft. We know the Nissan also has the 5-liter diesel V8 with 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque.

After winning by a nose, one of the reviewers says his yellow Titan is like the GT-R of load-luggers. It sounds pretty good. But we suspect that a simpler gearbox and less gas in the tank had more to do with the victory than the HP. There's also a delay in the GMC auto gearbox.

Everybody knows that red cars are faster, so the Ram Rebel has to win. It comes with a healthy-sounding HEMI 5.7-liter making 395-hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. In the race against the Titan, it wins but loses to the GMC. This is a kind of "any given day" scenario, a coin flip of a race where each truck has an almost equal chance of winning.

