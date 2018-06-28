2018 Mazda MX-5 Chart Drag Races 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Hilarity Ensues

One of our colleagues here at autoevolution loves drag racing. Over the years, he covered more or less enthusiastically probably thousands of such impromptu events, starring the craziest of machines in the weirdest of combinations.

For the record, Mazda rates MX-5’s 0 to 62 acceleration to 7.3 seconds (even more for the heavier RF version), so take the claims in the chart above with a grain of salt. What our colleague didn’t cover over the years is a drag race between a 2018 Mazda MX-5 – Miata for the U.S. market - and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS . He didn’t do that because, well, it never happened on the road. Maybe in his dreams, but not on the road.Had it happened on the road, the Zoom Zoom just might have kicked Chevelle’s SS badge right off the rear quarter panel. Or at least that is what Spork tells us, courtesy of some shady figures provided by one of their customers.To refresh your memory, Spork is a marketing company that, upon requests from various other companies involved in the automotive industry, comes up with charts and infographics you never knew you needed.This year alone, Spork showed us how the 2018 Ford F-250 could hold 433 pots of gold or how the same truck can carry the most eggs when competing against the likes of Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD or Nissan Titan XD.This time, on behalf of Real Mazda Parts Spork compared the specs of the latest MX-5 to those of the 1970 Chevelle, because why not?What came out at the other end of Spork’s chart-making machine is a long sheet of figures that show the world how the MX-5 would have whooped some Chevelle behind, at least in some respects.The chart in all its glory you can see in the gallery above. The first thing that pops into one’s eyes is the fact that the Mazda has a faster 0 to 60 acceleration time than the Chevy, despite having less power, less torque and slower quarter mile time.For the record, Mazda rates MX-5’s 0 to 62 acceleration to 7.3 seconds (even more for the heavier RF version), so take the claims in the chart above with a grain of salt.