GM Extends Suspension of Bolt EV Production Until Mid-October

Chevrolet Bolt EVs are still flabbergasted with the company’s latest recommendation for it: parking their cars at least 50 feet (15 meters) from other vehicles and structures. They demand a fast repair for their vehicles or that the company buys them back as soon as possible. While that discussion happens, Reuters informs that General Motors has decided to push back the EV production restart to mid-October. The reason would be the car recall.

