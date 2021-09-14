While GM Teaches LGES Quality Control, Chevy Bolt EV Catches Fire Inside Garage

On September 13, we told our readers that GM was not hiding anymore that it was unhappy with LGES (LG Energy Solution). The company said its engineers are helping the battery supplier to “clean up the manufacturing process” by implementing “GM quality metrics.” In other words, it is teaching LGES how to make quality control. On the same day, another Chevrolet Bolt EV caught fire in Cherokee County, Canton, Georgia. However, this case will bring up some interesting legal questions.