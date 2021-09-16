GM Would Be Asking Bolt EV Owners to Park 50 Feet Away From Other Cars

The new Chevrolet Bolt EV fire in Canton, Georgia, has apparently made General Motors add an extra precaution to those already listed on the EV's recall page. According to Bloomberg, the automaker requested some of their customers them to park their Bolt EVs at least 50 feet (15 meters) away from other vehicles. The goal would be “to reduce potential damage to structures and nearby vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire.”

