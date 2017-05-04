GM and Maven Launch Gig-Economy Deal: You Can Get a Bolt For $229 Per Week

General Motors
went through a bankruptcy
a few years ago, and it claimed to have transformed itself into a new company.
The latest announcement from GM shows that massive changes were done within the automaker, and one of them is the ability to adapt to the latest trends.
That is also done with the help of Maven
, a start-up company that was founded by GM to allow one of Detroit’s Big Three to experiment with new concepts of doing business.
One of these experiments is intended for millennials
, even though they do not mention it in the press release. GM does not have to mention it, though, because it is a program meant for those who “hustle” between “gigs,” and need a car to move all day in the sharing economy.
The result is Maven Gig, which is a service that provides special deals for those who want to be a part of the program. For $229 a week, including "unlimited miles," maintenance, and insurance (minus deductibles), you can get a Chevrolet Bolt
EV if you are interested in being a part of the “sharing economy.”
If you need an explanation on what the “gig economy,” “sharing economy,” or other things like GrubHub, Instacart, and Roadie, here’s a quick guide.
The entire “hustle” thing means that a person who wants to make money can do that by applying on several apps to do minor services for strangers. These services range from picking up groceries or dry cleaning to delivering food or packages.
Maven Gig is designed to allow people who do not have a car, but want to participate in programs like these, which need drivers with a vehicle on hand. GM
“wins” through building more cars and learning how its EVs work in intensive use by real people, while also earning money from the weekly lease.
Electric automobiles do not need the same kind of maintenance as other vehicles, which means that they are perfect to share with various individuals.
Maven Gig is currently available in San Diego, and it integrates multiple services that allow customers to pay someone else to get groceries for them and deliver them when requested.
Unlike a conventional job, there’s less security in the “gig economy,” but hard work can pay off for those who are willing and able. There’s also no word of a union, a dental plan, or things like that, but you get to use the car whenever you need it, as long as you keep up with the payments.
Please note that a year has 52 weeks, and paying $229 in every one of them means $11,908 after 12 months, so this is not a way to buy a car, but to use one for the type of jobs we mentioned above. Don't forget the Self-Employment tax, income tax, and possible deductions.