GiaMi Motorcycles Worked Their Magic on This 1997 Suzuki Inazuma 400

The Italian moto magicians strike again! 8 photos



Before we go into any details, we’ll take a minute to remind ourselves of the donor’s main characteristics. The 1997 model in Suzuki’s Inazuma 400 family is brought to life by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four powerplant, with a compression ratio of 11.2:1 and a displacement of 399cc.



At around 11,000 rpm, the oil-cooled mill is capable of generating up to 52 hp, while a solid torque output of 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) will be achieved at 9,500 rpm. This force is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed constant mesh transmission.



As to GiaMi’s unique piece of machinery, the team began by treating its suspension to an extensive overhaul, using a pair of aftermarket telescopic forks at the front, along with top-grade dual shock absorbers from the almighty Ohlins on the opposite end.



Next, Inazuma’s brakes were honored with a selection of Brembo components, as well as wave rotors and braided brake lines. To round out the handling improvements, a Biturbo steering damper was also added. Furthermore, the workshop went as far as fabricating a complete stainless-steel exhaust system in-house. The four-into-one module is equipped with a Gianelli muffler that allows the inline-four engine to breathe a little more freely.



Additionally, you will find a neat custom subframe, which supports a fresh neoprene saddle, bullet-style turn signals and a new taillight unit. Up front, GiaMi installed a Lucas 7-inch (178 mm) headlight, an eccentric gauge and clip-on handlebars, complemented by rear-mounted footpegs on the other end. To top it all off, they outsourced a vintage fuel tank and tweaked it to match the double cradle frame’s proportions.



One thing's for sure: there's absolutely no shortage of ambitious workshops and talented aftermarket surgeons in Italy! Over the years, their fascinating works of two-wheeled art never ceased to amaze the custom moto realm, thanks to the bikes' intricate designs and sheer level of authenticity. Cerbara-based GiaMi Motorcycles is one of these revered enterprises and their one-off Suzuki Inazuma 400 does a pretty neat job at demonstrating the team's outstanding abilities. Wouldn't you just love to take this baby out for a spin?