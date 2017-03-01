Getaway Goes Airborne After Driver of A Stolen Truck Loses Control

autoevolution

Stealing a vehicle and running from the cops is a bad idea in every place of the universe except for the times when you are playing Grand Theft Auto.
Just like in GTA, some attempted getaways end with a “stunt,” which is not always favorable for the person who tries to elude the police officers chasing him or her. The latest encounter from that series has been caught on video in its final stage, and it is surprising, to say the least.

It stars an 18-year-old driver in a stolen Toyota Tacoma, who is running from the cops in Webster Parish, which is in Louisiana. The truck hit a spike strip at high speed, and then the driver lost control and went into a drainage ditch. Things did not end there, as the pickup truck went airborne after the initial impact, and flew into a restaurant’s parking lot.

After the pickup truck’s short flight, it landed on a parked Toyota Corolla, which had a woman inside. Barbara Halon, the person sitting in the Corolla, was not harmed by the impact, which is impressive in itself. She attributes her well-being to divinity, and stated that “God was with her.”

According to KSLA, the entire pursuit began when the driver of the pickup truck was pulled over on U.S. Highway 371 for speeding. The 18-year-old was a passenger when the police stopped the vehicle, but he slid into the driver’s seat and drove as fast as he could.

Police officers told reporters that the getaway driver had previously escaped custody when he was on a work release program. Apparently, he was last seen working on February 8, 2017, so police employees were already looking for him, as he was suspected of stealing a 2009 Ford Ranger. He was returned to custody, and he expects new charges after this incident, which will leave a permanent mark on his record.

