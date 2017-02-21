Getaway Goes Wrong In Kansas, a Corpse on the Highway Doesn't Stop It

Police officers in Kansas City
, Missouri
, witnessed a disturbing encounter between two events that were supposed to be separate.
Officers were investigating a pedestrian’s fatal fall off a bridge on the I-35
, but the inquiry of the circumstances was abruptly crossed by an unspecified vehicle that was being chased by police.
Instead of only passing through the crime scene (something that was not permitted regardless), the driver who was attempting to flee the cops in pursuit managed to hit the pedestrian who was laid on the road. Showing a complete lack of humanity, the getaway driver did not stop the vehicle after hitting a human.
Investigators reported at the scene of the first incident just before 11 p.m., and they had already determined that the fall had led to the death of the unnamed pedestrian.
The investigation could be hampered by the fact that a car had run over the corpse. At the time, it is unclear how that pedestrian ended up on the highway and if the fall was an accident
or the situation should be treated as a homicide.
Police officers later caught the getaway
driver, complete with stolen car
and his passenger. As Fox4kc
reports, the driver was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries, while his passenger was arrested.
The latter might not have been detained for more than a mere round of questioning, but circumstances change once you do not react to the fact that the driver of the vehicle you are traveling in runs over an individual.
Incidents like these bring chills to any reasonable person’s spine, and show us just how ruthless some criminals can be. Police officers were chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen, and its driver refused to stop when officers requested him to pull over.
The name of the driver of the stolen vehicle has not been disclosed, but it is safe to say that he is facing aggravated charges because of his disrespect towards the corpse of a human being.