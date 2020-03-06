5 Uber Is Not “Fit and Proper” for London

4 Study Claims Uber and Lyft Are Actually Producing More Pollution

2 This Is the Hyundai You'll Be Soon Flying

1 Uber Private Jet App Almost Looks Real, Has Cars Too

Genius Uber Driver Tries to Avoid an Asian Rider by Hiding In the Back Seat

The coronavirus outbreak has apparently terrified one Uber driver, who decided to avoid an Asian rider by simply parking a few blocks away and then hiding in the back seat hoping he wouldn’t be noticed. 11 photos



When he was confronted, the Uber driver tried to hide in the back seat, as everyone can see in this epic photo, eventually deciding to cancel the ride when the Asian passenger knocked on his window.



The man, who goes by the name of AsianJesusNYC on



“It is a crime refusing a ride base on any of those things. Without coronavirus I bet he will pick me up,” he says.



“When I tried my best to find out why, he was hiding in the back seat. When I knocked on the tinted windows he didn’t respond. Only thing he did was canceling the ride. He could have easily crack open the window and find out what is going on. No, he did not. He knew I can’t see through the side windows. He knew what he was doing,” he continued.



Uber hasn’t issued a public statement on what happened, but the company told the man they are investigating, most likely without sharing any further information on the case.



At the time of writing, there are at least 231 people with coronavirus confirmed in 22 states in the U.S., and according to official reports, 14 patients have died after contacting the illness. California and Washington have the biggest number of people infected with the virus, as they account for a total of 141 cases. The only problem is that he was eventually noticed by the same Uber rider, who followed him seeking some explanation as to why the man just drove past him.When he was confronted, the Uber driver tried to hide in the back seat, as everyone can see in this epic photo, eventually deciding to cancel the ride when the Asian passenger knocked on his window.The man, who goes by the name of AsianJesusNYC on reddit , says he already reached out to Uber, but the company only apologized, explaining they would further investigate the issue. Uber also issued a $5 refund, the redditor says.“It is a crime refusing a ride base on any of those things. Without coronavirus I bet he will pick me up,” he says.“When I tried my best to find out why, he was hiding in the back seat. When I knocked on the tinted windows he didn’t respond. Only thing he did was canceling the ride. He could have easily crack open the window and find out what is going on. No, he did not. He knew I can’t see through the side windows. He knew what he was doing,” he continued.Uber hasn’t issued a public statement on what happened, but the company told the man they are investigating, most likely without sharing any further information on the case.At the time of writing, there are at least 231 people with coronavirus confirmed in 22 states in the U.S., and according to official reports, 14 patients have died after contacting the illness. California and Washington have the biggest number of people infected with the virus, as they account for a total of 141 cases.