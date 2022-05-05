General Motors Has Chip Shortage Updates, Pretty Bad News

More on this:

1 Ford Explains How It Fights the Chip Shortage During These Crazy Times

2 Toyota’s Sales Went Down Significantly Last Month, And Everybody Knows Why

3 One More Carmaker Stops Hoping the Chip Shortage Would End Very Soon

4 Ford Mustang Is the Latest Victim of the Chip Shortage

5 Continental Says We Won’t Feel Any Chip Shortage Improvement Until Next Year