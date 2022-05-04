Ford Explains How It Fights the Chip Shortage During These Crazy Times

Just like any other carmaker out there, Ford has been having a hard time dealing with the chip shortage.
And the latest sales data shared by the American company pretty much speaks for itself.
The April 2022 sales are down 10.5 percent versus the same month in 2021, and the reason is the same chip crunch that’s causing massive disruptions in the manufacturing operations of most carmakers across the world.
Ford, however, says it has embraced a different strategy to make sure it delivers vehicles in a timely manner, all without suspending the production at its main plants. The company is now prioritizing the models that are in high demand, such as the Mustang Mach-E, the Maverick, and the Bronco.
And at first glance, the whole thing is working like a charm. All these models have recorded a massive increase in terms of sales versus March. The F-Series, for example, which continues to be one of Ford’s superstars, recorded an increase of no less than 15 percent versus the previous month.
Ford’s total sales also improved by 11 percent in April as compared to March, and partially to thank for the whole thing is this new strategy of prioritizing the models that are selling like hotcakes.
Of course, this does the job at some level, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody is happy with it. Given some models are prioritized, others are facing increased waiting times, so their customers have to wait even longer to receive the vehicles they ordered.
In the meantime, however, the whole industry is expecting the chip shortage to ease off in the coming months, and Ford’s slight recovery seems to suggest this is very likely to happen. However, tech giants like Intel have warned the chip crunch isn’t over just yet, and the constrained inventory could be back in 2023, therefore causing new production struggles and ridiculous waiting times for new models.
