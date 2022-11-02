Gates Introduces the Carbon Drive Moto X5 and It Claims to Be Its Quietest Belt Yet

Gates just unveiled the Carbon Drive Moto X5 synchronous drive belt, designed specifically for mid-motor seated scooters and motorcycles, and it claims it’s the quietest in its portfolio so far.
Over the years, belt drives have continuously proved their superiority over the traditional chain. These nylon, toothed synchronous belts with carbon fiber cords bring a plethora of benefits: they are much more durable (they can last for thousands of miles), they are cleaner (don’t require lubrication), they require little to no maintenance, and they are also much quieter than chains.
And when it comes to belt drives for bikes, scooters, or motorcycles, Gates is definitely one of the pioneers and one of, if not the most reputable manufacturer in the industry. Gates’ power transmission and fluid power solutions have a plethora of applications, not just in the micromobility industry. Its products, which are sold in 128 countries worldwide, are also used for printers, power washers, automatic doors, vacuum cleaners in agriculture, construction, and many other sectors.
The latest product developed by the manufacturer is the Carbon Drive Moto X5 for scooters and motorcycles, with the product being suitable primarily for commuting applications in the Asian market. Designed to meet the needs for quiet, long-lasting, low-maintenance operation, the new Moto X5 is advertised as the manufacturer’s quietest belt drive released so far.
According to Gates, the Moto X5 has been extensively tested and proved to be up to 15 dB quieter than chain drives over a range of vehicle speeds. In addition, the new belt drive is more energy-efficient, which translates into a boosted vehicle range. The stiff, long-lasting, synthetic compound used for the Moto X5, in combination with Gates’ carbon fiber cord, also ensures the belt drive is just as strong and durable as its predecessors.
The new Carbon Drive Moto X5 can be seen the following days at the China International Motorcycle event in Chongqing, which is going to take place between November 3 and November 5. It will also be displayed at the EICMA event in Milan, Italy, between November 8 and November 13. More contacts about the product and its availability can be found by contacting Gates.
And when it comes to belt drives for bikes, scooters, or motorcycles, Gates is definitely one of the pioneers and one of, if not the most reputable manufacturer in the industry. Gates’ power transmission and fluid power solutions have a plethora of applications, not just in the micromobility industry. Its products, which are sold in 128 countries worldwide, are also used for printers, power washers, automatic doors, vacuum cleaners in agriculture, construction, and many other sectors.
The latest product developed by the manufacturer is the Carbon Drive Moto X5 for scooters and motorcycles, with the product being suitable primarily for commuting applications in the Asian market. Designed to meet the needs for quiet, long-lasting, low-maintenance operation, the new Moto X5 is advertised as the manufacturer’s quietest belt drive released so far.
According to Gates, the Moto X5 has been extensively tested and proved to be up to 15 dB quieter than chain drives over a range of vehicle speeds. In addition, the new belt drive is more energy-efficient, which translates into a boosted vehicle range. The stiff, long-lasting, synthetic compound used for the Moto X5, in combination with Gates’ carbon fiber cord, also ensures the belt drive is just as strong and durable as its predecessors.
The new Carbon Drive Moto X5 can be seen the following days at the China International Motorcycle event in Chongqing, which is going to take place between November 3 and November 5. It will also be displayed at the EICMA event in Milan, Italy, between November 8 and November 13. More contacts about the product and its availability can be found by contacting Gates.