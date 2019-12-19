Gang of 60+ Bikers Raiding Manchester Gas Station Is Peak Moped Crime

That the UK is fighting and not really winning moped crime on a massive scale is not a secret. However, perhaps no other video better illustrates just how bad things are as this one does.
This is CCTV footage from a gas station in Manchester, recorded on the night of October 31, 2019 and was just released by the Greater Manchester Police as a means to advance the ongoing investigation. Put it differently, the police need help with identifying the many suspects who caused mayhem there and a handful of other places.
You can see the footage at the bottom of the page as well. The Independent notes that there were over 60 bikers at the scene and, while not all of them raid the shelves of the gas station, they were all involved in some sort of disturbance that night.
The video shows a handful of them walking into the store and grabbing stuff that they never pay for, while a couple apparently intimidated the clerk. Once outside, the looters passed on the goods freely to the others, scattering items on the ground in their rush to be off.
According to the Greater Manchester Police, the gang caused “numerous instances of antisocial behavior” that night. Many of the bikers were carrying weapons like knives and swords, so no, this wasn’t a case of causing trouble and intimidating gas station clerks by sheer number.
“[There was] widespread disturbance across the areas of Wythenshawe and Sale which caused large amounts of distress to residents of those communities,” PC Gavin Jackson, from Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester division, says. “We believe the men on bikes shown on the CCTV footage at the petrol station were the same group who were causing mass antisocial behavior elsewhere that night also.”
Said behavior included riding on pavements, blocking roads and driving dangerously.
“Due to the widespread instances of that night, we are confident that there are members of the public who will have seen this group or have dashcam footage through the night and we wish to hear from anyone who may have information,” PC Jackson adds.
