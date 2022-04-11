Future Service Vessel to Run on Green Fuel Produced Using Wind Power

The benefits of wind power for a future green maritime industry are not limited to modern sailing systems. This clean source of renewable energy can also be harnessed indirectly to promote zero-emissions vessel operations, as this innovative projects demonstrates.
There are numerous types of industrial ships operating around the world, which adds up to increased levels of harmful substances in the atmosphere. When it comes to offshore wind farms, operations require both installation and service operation vessels, known as SOVs. If these ships could switch to green cruising, offshore wind farms could become 100% emissions-free. In other words, this would help both the maritime industry and the offshore energy sector to become greener.
Scandinavian companies have an earned a reputation as pioneers in zero-emission mobility projects. Two of them, Orsted and Esvagt, have now joined forces for building and operating the first green fuel SOV for offshore wind operations. Esvagt will be in charge of building the innovative ship, while Orsted will provide it with e-methanol.
The future SOV will be equipped with dual-fuel engines (for hybrid operation) and batteries. The renewable e-methanol will be produced from wind power and biogenic carbon (carbon that’s released through the decomposition of combustion of natural, organic material).
Construction is set to begin by the middle of this year, and completed in 2024. The SOV is meant to operate at the world’s largest offshore windfarm, called Hornsea 2, located off the UK’s east coast. As a result of its dual-fuel engines running on e-methanol, it’s expected to cut more than 4,500 tons of CO2 per year.
According to Orsted, offshore wind farms already operate with 99% fewer emissions than coal-fired power stations, throughout their entire lifetime. By introducing green fuel SOVs, this could reach 100%. The development of this dual-fuel ship is an important step for this energy company that wants to become the first of its kind in the world to achieve a science-based net-zero target, with zero emissions across its full value chain by 2040.
Scandinavian companies have an earned a reputation as pioneers in zero-emission mobility projects. Two of them, Orsted and Esvagt, have now joined forces for building and operating the first green fuel SOV for offshore wind operations. Esvagt will be in charge of building the innovative ship, while Orsted will provide it with e-methanol.
The future SOV will be equipped with dual-fuel engines (for hybrid operation) and batteries. The renewable e-methanol will be produced from wind power and biogenic carbon (carbon that’s released through the decomposition of combustion of natural, organic material).
Construction is set to begin by the middle of this year, and completed in 2024. The SOV is meant to operate at the world’s largest offshore windfarm, called Hornsea 2, located off the UK’s east coast. As a result of its dual-fuel engines running on e-methanol, it’s expected to cut more than 4,500 tons of CO2 per year.
According to Orsted, offshore wind farms already operate with 99% fewer emissions than coal-fired power stations, throughout their entire lifetime. By introducing green fuel SOVs, this could reach 100%. The development of this dual-fuel ship is an important step for this energy company that wants to become the first of its kind in the world to achieve a science-based net-zero target, with zero emissions across its full value chain by 2040.