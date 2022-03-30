The Norwegians Behind the Fresco XL Electric Pod Plan to Build an Energy-Positive Campus

The Norwegian technology company that introduced us to the electric, pod-shaped Fresco XL vehicle, plans to build a sustainable campus to serve as its headquarters. It will be powered exclusively by renewable energy and promises to be one of the world’s most energy-positive facilities.
A little background on Fresco Motors first, just to jog your memory. The Oslo-based company has been making the headlines lately with its recently unveiled Fresco XL, a large, fully electric vehicle, with a battery pack to match. The electric pod will be equipped with a motor on each axle and claims to be able to offer up to 1,000 km (621 miles) on a charge. It is advertised by the automaker as a breath of fresh air and promises “unadulterated power,” but without the noise of a non-electric car.
Up to eight passengers can hitch a ride in the Fresco XL, which comes as standard with all-wheel drive. The vehicle can also be used as a camper by pulling down the seats to create a flat sleeping area in the car.
That’s pretty much everything we know about the Fresco XL pod for now, with the company being yet to offer any specs or production dates for its electric pod.
Meanwhile, Fresco Motors is also planning the aforementioned energy-positive corporate campus, whose destination is unknown yet. As explained by the company’s CEO, Espen Kvalvik, the Fresco Campus is a long-term objective and will include everything that you can find in a healthy city, from office spaces to subterranean production facilities, malls, apartment buildings, parks, and so on. It will operate in an environmentally-friendly manner and aims to employ thousands of people.
The campus will be powered by solar and wind energy and will be built in a place that can meet some essential criteria. One of them is to be located by the ocean, train tracks, and airports, for easy global shipping. Another requirement is to already have a workforce that can both build and maintain the campus. The third one is for the location to have the proper resources to build the facility.
Fresco Motors added that it is now open to receiving offers and is willing to discuss its campus with any country that meets the above conditions.
