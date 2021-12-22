The Thundertruck Is a Badass Multi-Purpose, Transformable EV for the Ultimate Outsider

Frey Drops Anniversary eMTB Model, Brings Some New Features to the Table

Chinese e-bike manufacturer Frey is celebrating its 5th year on the market with an upgraded version of its top-selling electric mountain bike model, the AM1000. The anniversary bike is decently priced for a high-end two-wheeler and brings some new features to the table. 7 photos



For its new AM1000 V6 e-bike, Frey now offers customers for the first time the possibility to order just the V6 frame kit as a separate product, giving riders the option to build their perfect custom bike. The kit includes the frame, the rear shock absorber, the motor system, the battery, and the charger. If you take advantage of Frey’s New Year’s promotion, which runs until January 15, you can purchase the frame for $2,980, or $2,022, if you are a loyal customer who already bought their V3 version of the bike or an earlier one.



The AM1000 is by far the best-selling eMTB from Frey, which is why the company released six versions of it so far, V6 anniversary model included. What makes the bike so popular is the fact that it offers some premium features at a price that won’t break the bank. The bike is not cheap by any means, but considering the offer, it is a great value for money. From high-quality components to a powerful motor and high-capacity battery, the AM1000 is definitely a competitive product.Frey’s V6 version of the bike keeps the Bafang Ultra mid-drive motor which boasts a peak power of 1,500W and a maximum torque of 160 Nm.The battery of the AM1000 V6 has the same capacity as the previous model, but it is now built-in, which helps with the overall look of the two-wheeler and integrates better with the vehicle. While the company doesn’t offer any details regarding the range of its AM1000, the large 48V 21 Ah battery is said to offer among the best ranges in the eMTB industry.Back to the anniversary V6, the bike now comes in multiple colors: black, Sheen Green, Areo Blue, Rose Dust, and Jet Black. Several frame sizes are available as well: M, L, and XL.For its new AM1000 V6 e-bike, Frey now offers customers for the first time the possibility to order just the V6 frame kit as a separate product, giving riders the option to build their perfect custom bike. The kit includes the frame, the rear shock absorber, the motor system, the battery, and the charger. If you take advantage of Frey’s New Year’s promotion, which runs until January 15, you can purchase the frame for $2,980, or $2,022, if you are a loyal customer who already bought their V3 version of the bike or an earlier one.As for the entire AM1000 v6 bike, it starts at $5,180, with returning clients paying only $4,980. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in April 2022.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.