Russian Rocket Progress Blasts Off to the Space Station, Watch It Take Off

5 Go for Uphill Thrills with Husqvarna’s Mountain e-Bikes, Now Coming to the U.S.

4 Veloretti Ace Is a Surprisingly Cheap City E-Bike that Comes in a Chic Package

3 This Fat Bike Is Great for Off-Road Adventures. Foldable and Affordable, too

2 The ADO A20F Fat-Tire e-Bike Aims to Be the Most Affordable All-Road Bike

1 Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

More on this:

Nukeproof’s New Megawatt E-MTB Is Made for Extreme Enduro Action

It was time for Nukeproof to join the electric revolution. Sharing the DNA with the Enduro World Series (EWS) winning V4 Mega enduro bike, the new Megawatt was designed to conquer any monster trail. 11 photos



To house the motor, a new one-piece cast Bottom Bracket shell has been added to the bike. Available in three configurations: Comp, Elite, and Factory, the



To maximize traction and efficiency, Nukeproof outfitted Megawatt with 29-inch front wheels and 27.5-inch rear wheels. This allowed it to equip it with shorter chainstays. All models benefit from a custom rear shock with 170mm of rear travel, which is delivered through a linkage that looks strikingly similar to that of the Mega V4.



Its Anti Squat is designed to provide maximum performance on the descents while also letting the rider get right back to the top. The e-MTB features a large sag range of up to 35 percent to allow the biker to adjust the characteristics to his or her preferences.



The



The Elite tops $6,599 and comes with Fox Float suspension, gets a Shimano SLX brakes, and drivetrain. At the very top of the range, you’ll find the Factory model, which gets the 630 Wh battery, Fox Factory suspension, and Shimano XT brakes for $7,499.



The electrified sibling retains the features that have helped the Mega win 4 EWS crowns and blends them with the latest Shimano Steps EP8 motor technology. Made from hydroformed aluminum, the Megawatt shares the tube shapes with the Mega, but it also has a few new elements to it.To house the motor, a new one-piece cast Bottom Bracket shell has been added to the bike. Available in three configurations: Comp, Elite, and Factory, the e-MTB can be powered by a 504Wh or a 630Wh battery, depending on the model. Its downtube has also been redesigned to increase rigidity while allowing for easy battery removal.To maximize traction and efficiency, Nukeproof outfitted Megawatt with 29-inch front wheels and 27.5-inch rear wheels. This allowed it to equip it with shorter chainstays. All models benefit from a custom rear shock with 170mm of rear travel, which is delivered through a linkage that looks strikingly similar to that of the Mega V4.Its Anti Squat is designed to provide maximum performance on the descents while also letting the rider get right back to the top. The e-MTB features a large sag range of up to 35 percent to allow the biker to adjust the characteristics to his or her preferences.The MegaWatt is available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, with properly spaced size splits to fit any need. Comp is the most affordable one out of the range, scoring a $5,499 price. It has a smaller battery capacity, RockShox suspension, and Shimano Deore brakes.The Elite tops $6,599 and comes with Fox Float suspension, gets a Shimano SLX brakes, and drivetrain. At the very top of the range, you’ll find the Factory model, which gets the 630 Wh battery, Fox Factory suspension, and Shimano XT brakes for $7,499.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.