Founder Flyers Wanted for Larry Page's Insane Kitty Hawk Flyer

7 Jun 2018
by
Larry Page is the guy that together with Sergey Brin founded Google. A guy with money, Page is also an investor. And a recipient of some of Page’s money is Kitty Hawk Aero, a company hell-bent on making personal flying apparatus as common as bicycles.
Not so long ago, in March this year, Kitty Hawk presented the world with the Cora autonomous air taxi. Now, the second machine of the company, the Flyer, is out in the open.

The thingamajig is an all-electric aircraft that balances itself in the air. That means no advanced flight training is needed for one to be able to get onboard and fly to wherever. A whole host of drone-like propellers keep the aircraft aloft and on its way.

The Flyer is only meant to be used to fly over water at heights between 3 and 10 feet (1 to 3 meters). Flight autonomy for the model is of about 20 minutes or 20 miles (32 km), depending on the speed and the pilot’s weight.

Because of the way in which is built and because it will be used only over water, the Flyer falls under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) regulations for ultralight aircraft, which means no pilot’s license is needed to be able to fly it.

Kitty Hawk says it is now accepting orders for the Flyer, with the first people to be accepted as customers to be called Founder Flyers. Unfortunately, there is no info on the price for which the Flyer would be sold.

The model is meant to be used for recreational purposes and is not to be utilized as a means of transportation. Those planning to make a buck from renting such machines on lake shores would have to wait a while, as the Flyer is not expected to be completely ready to hit the market earlier than 2023.
