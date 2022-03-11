Former Mercedes-AMG Aero Specialist Analyzes 2022 F1 Car, Explains How Sidepods Work

Each Formula 1 season has at least one team that has developed something to make its cars stand out. This has become the norm, instead of the exception, in recent years. Mercedes-AMG is one of the teams that have developed controversial things in recent years, and their new side pod design is this year's thing.
Not that long ago, in 2020, the German outfit had a Dual-Axis Steering setup, which was stretching the rule books to their edge. This time, aerodynamics seems to be the name of the game, and the team led by Toto Wolff has developed an ultra-slim setup that is incredibly complicated.
Competitors are not happy about it, and Red Bull's Christian Horner is one of those who are discontent with the entire thing. While Horner did not say that the sidepods, as they are described, are illegal according to the rules, the team principal of Mercedes-AMG's main rival in recent years finds them against the spirit of the regulations.
Back in November 2021, Max Verstappen stirred controversy and led to the creation of the “Inspector Max” internet joke after he touched his F1 car's rear diffuser and then proceeded to touch the same component of Hamilton's vehicle. The joke itself can be traced back to Sebastian Vettel, which started the "Inspector Seb" series, but other F1 racers have previously taken close looks at their competitors' vehicles.
As you may be aware, FIA rules allow looking, but touching a competitor's vehicle is forbidden by the sporting code. That means that no racer on the grid will be allowed to check out Mercedes-AMG's new aero bits with their hands to see what makes them tick. If only Sandy Munro would get a W13 in his workshop!
Coming back to the matter at hand, Kyle Forster, owner of Kyle Engineers and former F1 aerodynamicist with a Ph.D. in the field, has analyzed the latest race car from his former colleagues at Mercedes-AMG. With the context of the video described above, watch it for yourself to understand what the German team has prepared for the 2022 season.
