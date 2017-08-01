Ford Recalls Police SUVs To Fix Carbon Monoxide Leaks

As you might have heard by now, numerous police departments in Texas are experiencing carbon monoxide leaks
with their pursuit-rated Explorer sport utility vehicles. This condition led to the intoxication of police officers and the Austin PD’s decision to take off the Police Interceptor Utility off the street.
In a bid to save face after it denied any allegation of wrongdoing, the Ford Motor Company gave up resisting the inevitable. Responding to the criticism brought by the life-threatening issue affecting Police Interceptor Utility
vehicles, the automaker’s executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing, Mr. Hau Thai-Tang, commented: “There is nothing we take more seriously than providing you with the safest and most reliable vehicles.”
That’s a particularly curious promise to make, considering Ford is still investigating the problem along with federal inspectors. In the first instance, the Dearborn-based automaker will check and seal off the rear of the Police Utility Vehicle where exhaust can enter. Other than that, the pursuit-rated Explorer will be gifted with recalibrated air conditioning
software, designed to bring more fresh air inside the utility vehicle’s cabin under heavy acceleration.
Last, but certainly not least, the fix proposed by the Ford Motor Company further includes an extensive check for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold. It should be highlighted that only Police Interceptor Utility vehicles are included in this don’t-call-be-recall operation. Owners of the civilian-spec Explorer
who may experience a similar issue are recommended to get in touch with the nearest authorized dealer or ring up the automaker’s dedicated hotline for the issue at 888-260-5575.
If I may turn the focus of this write-up back on the Police Interceptor Utility, Ford implies that the drilling of wiring access holes into the rear of the utility vehicle is what lead to this problem in the first place. Right or wrong, the blame can be pointed at any of the two parties right now. What’s for sure, though, is that Ford
took to itself to cover the costs of repairs “regardless of age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase.”