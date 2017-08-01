autoevolution

Ford Recalls Police SUVs To Fix Carbon Monoxide Leaks

1 Aug 2017, 11:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
As you might have heard by now, numerous police departments in Texas are experiencing carbon monoxide leaks with their pursuit-rated Explorer sport utility vehicles. This condition led to the intoxication of police officers and the Austin PD’s decision to take off the Police Interceptor Utility off the street.
6 photos
Ford 'No Profile' Front Interior Visor LightFord 'No Profile' Front Interior Visor LightFord 'No Profile' Front Interior Visor LightFord 'No Profile' Front Interior Visor LightFord 'No Profile' Front Interior Visor Light
In a bid to save face after it denied any allegation of wrongdoing, the Ford Motor Company gave up resisting the inevitable. Responding to the criticism brought by the life-threatening issue affecting Police Interceptor Utility vehicles, the automaker’s executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing, Mr. Hau Thai-Tang, commented: “There is nothing we take more seriously than providing you with the safest and most reliable vehicles.”

That’s a particularly curious promise to make, considering Ford is still investigating the problem along with federal inspectors. In the first instance, the Dearborn-based automaker will check and seal off the rear of the Police Utility Vehicle where exhaust can enter. Other than that, the pursuit-rated Explorer will be gifted with recalibrated air conditioning software, designed to bring more fresh air inside the utility vehicle’s cabin under heavy acceleration.

Last, but certainly not least, the fix proposed by the Ford Motor Company further includes an extensive check for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold. It should be highlighted that only Police Interceptor Utility vehicles are included in this don’t-call-be-recall operation. Owners of the civilian-spec Explorer who may experience a similar issue are recommended to get in touch with the nearest authorized dealer or ring up the automaker’s dedicated hotline for the issue at 888-260-5575.

If I may turn the focus of this write-up back on the Police Interceptor Utility, Ford implies that the drilling of wiring access holes into the rear of the utility vehicle is what lead to this problem in the first place. Right or wrong, the blame can be pointed at any of the two parties right now. What’s for sure, though, is that Ford took to itself to cover the costs of repairs “regardless of age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase.”

ford police interceptor utility recall ford explorer safety Ford police Carbon Monoxide
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed