Ford Raptor Drag Races Stripped-Out Jeep Wrangler in Europe

We know you guys wanted to see some kind of HEMI-swapped Jeep Gladiator going up against a Hennessey Velociraptor. We do too, but Carwow doesn't have access to the craziest imports. 3 photos



On the other hand, the Jeep Wrangler takes a more... shall we say Italian approach to drag racing? It's really down on engine displacement, boasting only a 2-liter turbo compared to the bi-turbo V6 in the Raptor. 270 horsepower isn't a bad number, but we know Jeep only makes one drag racing monster, and that the Trackhawk.



On the other hand, the Raptor would have 450 horsepower but has been modified to 520. It's still quite a heavy pickup, and to give it every possible advantage, Carwow strips the yellow Wrangler down to nothing - the top and four doors are all removed.



We all know that torque can play a major part in a drag race. By European standards, the Wrangler gets only 400 Nm of it compared to almost 700 Nm in the Monster Raptor. Can David triumph over Goliath once more?



The actual drag race has quite a few surprises for us, as the lighter Wrangler gets off the line much better, as we saw when it went up against the race against the



