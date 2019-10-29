autoevolution
 

Ford Raptor Drag Races Stripped-Out Jeep Wrangler in Europe

We know you guys wanted to see some kind of HEMI-swapped Jeep Gladiator going up against a Hennessey Velociraptor. We do too, but Carwow doesn't have access to the craziest imports.
Fans of our website's drag racing section should be familiar with both these machines. The Monster Raptor is a slightly modified version of the hot F-150 that recently went up against the old Raptor and the Ranger Raptor.

On the other hand, the Jeep Wrangler takes a more... shall we say Italian approach to drag racing? It's really down on engine displacement, boasting only a 2-liter turbo compared to the bi-turbo V6 in the Raptor. 270 horsepower isn't a bad number, but we know Jeep only makes one drag racing monster, and that the Trackhawk.

On the other hand, the Raptor would have 450 horsepower but has been modified to 520. It's still quite a heavy pickup, and to give it every possible advantage, Carwow strips the yellow Wrangler down to nothing - the top and four doors are all removed.

We all know that torque can play a major part in a drag race. By European standards, the Wrangler gets only 400 Nm of it compared to almost 700 Nm in the Monster Raptor. Can David triumph over Goliath once more?

The actual drag race has quite a few surprises for us, as the lighter Wrangler gets off the line much better, as we saw when it went up against the race against the Skoda Kodiaq RS. Eventually, the more powerful Raptor overtakes it, but a stock model with 70 hp less might not have done the same. The rolling race is pretty uneventful, as both have trouble adding speed, while the brake test once again reveals that lightness is better. If only Lotus would stop making stupid sports cars and just get into pickups!

