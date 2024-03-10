Ford Performance Coyote Gen 4 Aluminator Crate Engine Costs $15K, Two Versions Available

In production since 2010 for the 2011 model year, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 was updated for the 2024 model year Mustang. The biggest change over the Gen 3 Coyote is the introduction of dual throttle bodies. The fourth-generation Coyote further sports 4-into-1 exhaust manifolds, whereas the high-performance Dark Horse sweetens the deal with forged pistons rods and a set of revised camshafts.

