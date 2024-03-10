Ford Performance Coyote Gen 4 Aluminator Crate Engine Costs $15K, Two Versions Available

In production since 2010 for the 2011 model year, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 was updated for the 2024 model year Mustang. The biggest change over the Gen 3 Coyote is the introduction of dual throttle bodies. The fourth-generation Coyote further sports 4-into-1 exhaust manifolds, whereas the high-performance Dark Horse sweetens the deal with forged pistons rods and a set of revised camshafts.
With the seventh-generation Mustang preparing to enter the 2025 model year, Ford Performance decided to launch the first-ever Coyote Gen 4 Aluminator crate engine. $15,000 is the retail price of the naturally-aspirated V8, which comes in two flavors: M-6007-A50NAD and M-6007-A50SCD.
NAD stands for a 12.0:1 compression ratio, which is precisely the Mustang's engine, whereas SCD refers to a 9.5:1 compression ratio. As implied, the SCD is designed for turbocharging and supercharging kits. Ford Performance doesn't list the output numbers for the low-compression motor, but the NAD is advertised with 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (make that 563 Nm) of torque.
Coincidentally, those are the output numbers of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. Opting for the fancy exhaust results in 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (568 Nm) on 93-octane gas, whereas the Predator-infused engine of the Dark Horse belts out 500 horsepower and the same 418 pound-feet.
Total package weight is 530 pounds (240 kilograms) for the NAD or 529 pounds for the SCD. The package includes Ford Performance spark plugs and billet steel gerotor oil pump gears, but as expected of a crate engine, the alternator has to be purchased separately. The vehicle harness, exhaust manifolds, and powertrain control module aren't included either. Both crate engines come with Mahle forged pistons.
Ford Performance has recently added a number of related parts, including a $200 engine cover kit. $75 buys you an exhaust gasket kit comprising two gaskets, 16 studs, and 16 nuts. A camshaft drive kit will set you back $700. Finally, those in the market for an air/oil separator kit can splash $750 on the M-6766-A50D, which is compatible with the GT-spec engine and the punchier Dark Horse specification.
The separator kit is a must-have for anyone intending to track their ponies. The precision-molded left and right canisters separate oil vapor from the air in the PCV system, thus keeping the engine oil out of the intake. Page 371 of the owner's manual for the 2024 Ford Mustang reads SAE 5W-30 oil.
SAE 0W-30 is recommended in extremely cold climates. The Coyote Gen 4 requires 10 quarts or 9.5 liters of engine oil, whereas the Mustang-specific EcoBoost is listed with 6 quarts (make that 5.7 liters).
Manley H-beam connecting rods also need to be mentioned, along with ARP 2000 bolts. The aluminum block and aluminum heads are joined by a forged steel crankshaft, a composite intake manifold, and an oil pan. As opposed to the Gen 3's composite oil pan, this baby sports a steel pan.
