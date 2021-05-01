Ford Cortina Makes a Virtual Comeback as Toned-Down Mustang

Being a global player and all, Ford was forced over over the years to make models that were greatly successful in some parts of the world, and entirely absent in others. It still does so to this day, given the different needs of different markets.
Some of the models born overseas make it in the U.S. as well, as the Blue Oval is trying to capitalize on the appeal they have elsewhere. So was the case of the Cortina, a family car that was born in the UK in 1962, that briefly made its way stateside.
The Cortina is, historically, one of the Brits’ most successful cars. In production for two full decades and about five generations, it quickly climbed the ladder to success and became in the 1970s Britain’s best-selling car. In America however, success was so marginal that after the Cortina was pulled in the early 1970s, no more English-made Fords were brought here.
Taking its name from an Italian ski resort, the Cortina proved appealing for global buyers and thanks to its design, engine choices (by the time production ended, there were 9 of them available worldwide), and overall reliability. In the UK alone the nameplate sold overall some 2.8 million units. But like all good things in life, Cortina reached the end of its rope, and was eventually replaced by the Sierra.
Next year, the Cortina will turn 60 years, and even if it is a bit premature, the guys over at Car Lease decided to render a possible revival of the Cortina. One that, naturally, takes its cues from the modern-day Mustang, including the electric SUV variant, but one that probably has zero chances of happening.
Given the success of the Mustang, including in Europe, it’s unlikely Ford will jeopardize that position with the launch of something similar, especially a toned-down version of the muscle car. But what we have here is a nice enough exercise of imagination nonetheless.
