Florida Reportedly Deadliest State For Riders

The new riding season has started, and every motorcyclist out there is happy to be in the saddle again, but lets not forget the dangers of this sport. Especially if you live in the state of Florida, as that is considered the deadliest one for such activities.





The data shows that over 600 people died in motorcycle crashes in Florida back in 2015, out of which 23 were happened to be in Duval. Nationwide, the number of motorcycle fatalities rose by 30 percent from 2014, and Duval ranked eighth out of Florida’s 67 counties for the number of motorcycle deaths.



The deadliest county is Miami-Dade, with a number of 67, followed by Hillsborough with 48. These frightening numbers came from



Part of the problem for all those deaths is the lack of safety helmet use. The study said that more than 80 percent of riders claimed to wear a helmet, but less than half of the Florida riders have been seen wearing such equipment.



And, yes, that happens because of the law. In Florida, you are allowed to ride without a helmet if you’re 21 years old and have at least $10,000 in medical coverage insurance.



That seems a bit stupid, because the State of Florida made seat belt use in cars, vans, and trucks mandatory and violating this rule will cost you $30 according to the DMV.



Simple logic tells us that riding motorcycles are more dangerous than driving cars because you have half of the wheels and no protective cage built around you to absorb the impact.



Helmets should be mandatory everywhere. It’s your choice not to wear one to look cool, but what’s the point if you can die from a 15 mph spill? Don’t be stupid, wear a lid! A new report on Action News Jax (Jacksonville) says Florida is in the first spot when it comes to deadly motorcycle crashes in the United States. Duval County is also one of the top 10 deadliest counties of the state.The data shows that over 600 people died in motorcycle crashes in Florida back in 2015, out of which 23 were happened to be in Duval. Nationwide, the number of motorcycle fatalities rose by 30 percent from 2014, and Duval ranked eighth out of Florida’s 67 counties for the number of motorcycle deaths.The deadliest county is Miami-Dade, with a number of 67, followed by Hillsborough with 48. These frightening numbers came from AAA and were released the day before the 76th annual Bike Week in Daytona.Part of the problem for all those deaths is the lack of safety helmet use. The study said that more than 80 percent of riders claimed to wear a helmet, but less than half of the Florida riders have been seen wearing such equipment.And, yes, that happens because of the law. In Florida, you are allowed to ride without a helmet if you’re 21 years old and have at least $10,000 in medical coverage insurance.That seems a bit stupid, because the State of Florida made seat belt use in cars, vans, and trucks mandatory and violating this rule will cost you $30 according to the DMV.Simple logic tells us that riding motorcycles are more dangerous than driving cars because you have half of the wheels and no protective cage built around you to absorb the impact.Helmets should be mandatory everywhere. It’s your choice not to wear one to look cool, but what’s the point if you can die from a 15 mph spill? Don’t be stupid, wear a lid!