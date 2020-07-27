Fireblade SP Is Color-Correct, Honda e Is Not, Both Join Red Dot Design Museum

kWh

The Red Dot Design Award does not need any introduction – and the eponymous Museum is a styling marvel that pays unbridled homage to Europe’s industrial prowess. The building uses the historical site of the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex – more precisely it is housed since 1997 in the Shaft 12 part, an architectural masterwork built in the New Objectivity style way back in 1932.The two Honda vehicles are now part of the Red Dot Design Museum’s new exhibitions featuring the award winners of 2020, “Milestones in Contemporary Design” and “Design on Stage”. The Honda e is part of the Milestones exhibition and joins the stage with the rest of 75 best products of the year in the Red Dot Award: Product Design section.The electric vehicle is also the recipient of a second honor as a Red Dot 2020 “Smart Product”. Meanwhile, the long-coded CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP took home the outstanding design award for the motorcycle category. Only logical, since in the latter case we are dealing with the direct street representative of the RC213V MotoGP bike.On the other hand, the city-dwelling Honda e will be the company’s first production battery electric for the Old Continent. It needs to underpin the brand’s change in thinking which is destined to see the entire Honda car family in Europe electrified in just a couple of years from now.Everyone loved the project since its inception especially because of the cutesy retro exterior styling combined with the artful – but technically advanced interior. We are still in doubt about the smallish 35.5-battery pack and 220 km (137 miles) range – but at least the 134 to 152 hp electric motor and rear-wheel drive traction should supply ample joy while driving.