Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Diesels Reportedly Investigated by French Authorities

 
22 Mar 2017
by
An unnamed source from the French legal system has told its media connections that Paris prosecutors have opened an examination regarding Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The reported inquiry was opened on March 15th, after the country’s consumer affairs ministry has referred the case to the court system. At this time, the case has not been publicly disclosed, but a spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that the automaker has “taken note” of the probe.

The representative for the Italian-American automaker has also specified that the diesel-engined models sold by the corporation fully comply with emissions regulations, Automotive News remarks.

Italy’s Transport Ministry has confirmed the statement of the automaker, and French inspectors will have to take that into account.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will continue to work with the French prosecutors on all inquiries, and the representatives of the conglomerate are confident that the situation will be fully resolved. Evidently, they hope to be cleared of all charges, as they claim that their diesels comply with all legal and applicable emissions norms.

Opel, FCA’s German rivals, was cleared of any emissions wrongdoing last week by French authorities. The French also examined the brand from Russelsheim, but all charges were dropped. Most likely, if Fiat Chrysler’s representatives were truthful, the Italian-American company will also get the same verdict.

Even after a company is found not guilty of charges like these, it may suffer from a financial point of view. A rumor that presumably links a brand with cheating or emissions problems can bring down the price of stocks of that business, which can have potentially devastating effects on a firm.

Because of these risks, all automakers that are examined by government authorities of possible irregularities with emissions for any of its engines or products respond as quickly as they can to the situation.

Failure to do so could raise suspicion, which may lead to the risk described above. Hopefully, we do not have another dieselgate on our hands.
