FIA Withdraws #43 From 2023 WRC Season as Tribute to Ken Block

More on this:

1 Ken Block: 10 Best Gymkhana Films Ranked

2 The Life and Legacy of Ken Block: Rallycross Star, YouTube Phenom, Drift King

3 World Wakes Up to the News of Ken Block’s Death, Millions React

4 Rally Driver Ken Block Passed Away After a Snowmobile Accident

5 Let's Take a Look at Ken Block's Journey of Partnering With Audi and Filming Electrikhana