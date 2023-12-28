Ferrari's New V12 Flagship GT Spied Testing, Will Debut May 2024

The Prancing Horse of Maranello and naturally aspirated V12 engines are inseparable partners, for the automaker founded by Enzo Ferrari made a name for itself with V12-powered sports cars and GTs.
While on the subject of V12 masterpieces, did you know that Ferrari stopped taking orders for the 812 in February 2022? This, in turn, means that Ferrari will unleash a replacement in 2024 for the 2025 model year. That successor doesn't have a name yet, although we do know that it's codenamed F167.
Carparazzo Acriore caught a couple of prototypes on camera, testing on the public roads of Maranello. The red-painted car appears to be a stretched Roma, whereas the blue-painted car hides different styling cues under the camo wrap. As the heir apparent of the 812, the F167 is certainly going to look different from the Roma. After all, bear in mind that the Roma is Ferrari's entry-level model as of December 2023.
According to Ferrari expert Marcel Massini, the newcomer will be revealed on May 2, 2024. The cited expert understands that Ferrari will take the veil off in Miami rather than Maranello. Ferrari Cavalcade USA participants are invited to the premiere, which is only natural because said participants were charged a whopping $58,000 to take part in the road rally.
Hearsay suggests a small bump in power and more revs, although it remains to be seen whether the naturally aspirated V12 can hit 10,000 revolutions per minute without grenading itself in 5,000 miles. Another high-revving engine rumored for 2024 is the V8 of the Huracan's replacement, a plug-in hybrid with over 800 horsepower on deck. Because it's a twin-turbo V8 developed for a road car, chances are that it won't spin to 10,000 revolutions per minute.
Ferrari enlarged the 6.3-liter V12 to 6.5 for the 812 series, which rolled out in 2017 with 800 ps (789 hp). The subsequent 812 Competizione belts out 830 cavalli vapore or 819 horsepower. Given these numbers, the 850/838 guesstimate is very plausible.
The front-mid-engine grand tourer doesn't appear to pack any electrical assistance whatsoever. Ferrari's current V12 models aren't hybrid either, with said models coming in the form of the 812, Monza, Daytona SP3, and Purosangue. Speaking of which, the most powerful of the bunch is the Daytona SP3 with its 840 ps (829 hp). In terms of maximum torque, make that 530 pound-feet (719 Nm) in the Monza.
2024 will further see Ferrari offer a replacement for the LaFerrari. Referred to as F250, the long-awaited successor will drop naturally aspirated V12 muscle in favor of an electrified twin-turbo V6. In the plug-in hybrid 296, the six-pot mill offers 830 ps (819 hp).
The F167 is believed to launch with 850 cavalli vapore, which means 838 mechanical horsepower. This estimate may hold water, especially if you look over the numbers for the 812 (codenamed F152M) and F12berlinetta (codenamed F152). The F12berlinetta launched with 740 ps (730 hp) to its name, followed by the F12tdf with 780 ps (769 hp).
