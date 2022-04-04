Fastest Motorsport in the World, 2022 Air Race, to Start at Goodwood in July

We have to admit, some of us here at autoevolution were not entirely sure a revival of the Red Bull Air Race would happen any time soon. Yet, thanks to the efforts of a crew that now calls itself World Championship Air Race (WCAR), it would appear we’ll get to see airplanes racing each other for the fastest times once more.
The Red Bull Air Race was quite the phenomenon in its time, running from 2003 to 2019, when it fell out of grace with the public and got disbanded. This year, the kind of high-adrenaline racing we were used to is coming back under the WCAR umbrella.
We said we were not entirely sure these guys would make it as, after promising races should start in 2022, nothing seemed to happen for several months. Then, in February, we got word of a deal being signed with the authorities in Indonesia for WCAR to be held in Jakarta (2022), Bali (2023), and Lake Toba (2024).
Last week, WCAR announced perhaps the most exciting of all news: the start date and venue for this year’s season. And those would be July and Goodwood. Yes, the Goodwood we all know and love for what it means for the auto industry.
According to the available info, the inaugural race of the “fastest motorsport in the world” will take place at Goodwood on the weekend of July 9.
“Goodwood will provide a stunning backdrop for the Air Race and fans are expected to come from all over the world to watch what is still the fastest motorsport in the world. The whole world has gone through an incredibly difficult couple of years and we are now seeing the opportunity to commit once again to safe and large-scale public events,” said in a statement Nalin Jay, CEO of AIR RACE Limited.
Separately, we also got word of the series going to Australia in November, for a race in Perth.
So, for now, we have confirmation of Goodwood in July, Jakarta in October, and Perth in November. Sure, three races do not really make a full-blown series, but we’re told to wait for more additions to the calendar in coming weeks.
