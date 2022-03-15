Airplanes to Race Each Other Over Indonesia for the Next Three Years

For a while now there’s been quiet rumor about the Red Bull Air Race coming back into the spotlight. It will no longer be called that, of course, and there are plans to make the series one of the most exciting racing events on the planet, but for the time being, the new World Championship Air Race (WCAR) is pretty much the same thing.
That doesn’t make airplane racing returning any less exciting, of course. We’ve known this is happening for more than a year now, and we already have promises from most of Red Bull Air Race’s greats coming to race in WCAR. What we didn’t know was when and where this thing will kick off. The organizers did say 2022 is the start year, but other than that not much was known.
On February 25, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine and captured the attention of the world, WCAR announced the first venues for this year’s (and the coming ones’) races: Indonesia.
As per the agreement signed last month with the government of Indonesia, Jakarta will host an air race on the weekend of October 14, hoping to attract 500,000 people to the site (and some 50 million online) to watch the speedy winged machines go after each other in the sky.
This year’s event will be repeated in Indonesia in 2023 and 2024 as well, in Bali and Lake Toba, respectively.
Indonesia will not be the only country hosting air races, with WCAR promising several more will be announced over the coming weeks, as the calendar comes together.
As said, for the most part, the new series will be a repeat of Red Bull Air Race, only this time we’ll also get races over city centers, not only water or other natural settings like before.
The most exciting bit about WCAR however is that off-shoot competitions for jetpacks and VTOLs are also in the works.
On February 25, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine and captured the attention of the world, WCAR announced the first venues for this year’s (and the coming ones’) races: Indonesia.
As per the agreement signed last month with the government of Indonesia, Jakarta will host an air race on the weekend of October 14, hoping to attract 500,000 people to the site (and some 50 million online) to watch the speedy winged machines go after each other in the sky.
This year’s event will be repeated in Indonesia in 2023 and 2024 as well, in Bali and Lake Toba, respectively.
Indonesia will not be the only country hosting air races, with WCAR promising several more will be announced over the coming weeks, as the calendar comes together.
As said, for the most part, the new series will be a repeat of Red Bull Air Race, only this time we’ll also get races over city centers, not only water or other natural settings like before.
The most exciting bit about WCAR however is that off-shoot competitions for jetpacks and VTOLs are also in the works.