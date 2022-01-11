Fancy Becoming a Drift King in the Snow? This Fail Might Change Your Mind

Some things are not as easy in real life as they may be in video games. The same applies to movies, which make things look easy, but usually, involve trained stunt specialists and many years of practice. With that in mind, remember these images before attempting to drift on a snowy mountain road.
As you will notice in the Instagram reel embedded below, someone has managed to place a Porsche 911 into a ditch on a road covered in snow. The incident appears to have happened back in December in Poland, but there is no recording of how it happened.
Instead, there is a recording of how someone tried to pull the 992-generation red Porsche 911 out of the ditch with a Toyota GR Yaris. While it is an unusual recovery vehicle, you can see that it is struggling to climb an icy incline. The ice under the snow might have led to the position where the 911 had left the road.
However, as one Instagram user remarked in his post that had hashtags like "drift," and "fail," it is reasonable to believe that someone attempted to drift the 911 up a snowy road and ended up in a ditch. As you can observe in the photo gallery, the airbag does not seem to have deployed, which means that the impact was not that severe.
It did not take us long to discover that the same 911 with the same license plate is used by a rental company in Poland to illustrate their offer for a 911 Carrera 4S. While it is unclear whether the incident involved a rental customer or the owner of the vehicle, who happens to also own the rental car company.
Regardless of who was driving, the most important thing is that it appears that nobody was injured. While the reel may be funny to watch even with an unusual choice of music, the entire thing should be a warning for those who think it is wise to attempt such things in street-spec passenger cars on public roads.
Another thing that caught our attention was the recovery procedure, which also represents a miracle that nobody was injured. First, never sit between two vehicles that are linked with a towrope or any other device used for towing.
If you insist on filming a vehicle while it is towed, stay clear of it. Let us underline the fact that you must maintain a generous safety distance. If one of the hooks snaps, or if the cable snaps, it might be extremely dangerous to those near it. It is equally dangerous if one of the vehicles suddenly becomes free and runs over whoever is between the vehicles.
Secondly, pulling a vehicle out of a ditch is best done by trying to pull it out the way it went in, otherwise, you risk rolling the vehicle through the ditch. According to the comments section, it appears that they did manage to get the vehicle out of the ditch.
Judging by the way it was pulled out, we say that luck helped, and it is impressive to see that no bumper was ripped off in the process.
Instead, there is a recording of how someone tried to pull the 992-generation red Porsche 911 out of the ditch with a Toyota GR Yaris. While it is an unusual recovery vehicle, you can see that it is struggling to climb an icy incline. The ice under the snow might have led to the position where the 911 had left the road.
However, as one Instagram user remarked in his post that had hashtags like "drift," and "fail," it is reasonable to believe that someone attempted to drift the 911 up a snowy road and ended up in a ditch. As you can observe in the photo gallery, the airbag does not seem to have deployed, which means that the impact was not that severe.
It did not take us long to discover that the same 911 with the same license plate is used by a rental company in Poland to illustrate their offer for a 911 Carrera 4S. While it is unclear whether the incident involved a rental customer or the owner of the vehicle, who happens to also own the rental car company.
Regardless of who was driving, the most important thing is that it appears that nobody was injured. While the reel may be funny to watch even with an unusual choice of music, the entire thing should be a warning for those who think it is wise to attempt such things in street-spec passenger cars on public roads.
Another thing that caught our attention was the recovery procedure, which also represents a miracle that nobody was injured. First, never sit between two vehicles that are linked with a towrope or any other device used for towing.
If you insist on filming a vehicle while it is towed, stay clear of it. Let us underline the fact that you must maintain a generous safety distance. If one of the hooks snaps, or if the cable snaps, it might be extremely dangerous to those near it. It is equally dangerous if one of the vehicles suddenly becomes free and runs over whoever is between the vehicles.
Secondly, pulling a vehicle out of a ditch is best done by trying to pull it out the way it went in, otherwise, you risk rolling the vehicle through the ditch. According to the comments section, it appears that they did manage to get the vehicle out of the ditch.
Judging by the way it was pulled out, we say that luck helped, and it is impressive to see that no bumper was ripped off in the process.