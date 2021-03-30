5 This Ultra-Rare Falcon F7 Is the American Supercar You Didn’t Know You Could Get

3 The Saga of the Stolen 1996 Ferrari F50 Just Got an Extra Layer of Drama

2 A Very Rare Noble M400 Burned Down to the Ground on the Side of a Cali Road

More on this:

Falcon Motorsports Is for Sale, Because Why Settle For Just One Supercar

Why buy just one supercar when you could get yourself a whole company, with the supercar included in the deal? Michigan-based Falcon Motorsports in for sale. 11 photos



The Falcon F7, which was debuted at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, is incredibly rare. Falcon only made seven units of it, one of which was reportedly destroyed. No word if all of them found buyers, but that much is certain: Falcon owns at least one, and you can have it.



Falcon Motorosports has been listed for sale on



He is now offering the entire company to the next visionary slash daredevil for $675,000. Considering the F7 would sell for some $250,000 when new, and that you get one as part of the deal, that’s what you might call cheap.



You also get all the “tools, molds, material lists and other items currently in possession of Falcon, [...] all logos, slogans, trademarks, copyrights, know how, processes, trade secrets, formulae, inventions, engineering data, electronic databases, all drawings, license agreements, and all other intellectual and/or proprietary information and property and applications for or licenses of used in connection with the building of the Falcon automobile.” You get everything, in case that wasn’t clear enough.



Though it failed to have the expected impact, the Falcon F7 is a pretty awesome American supercar. Powered by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 engine from a C6







Falcon Motorsports is a boutique carmaker that came about in 2011 officially, as the American version of the likes of Ferrari. As of this moment, Falcon has produced the Falcon F7 supercar , one example of which recently made headlines when it surfaced for auction. Though in sound condition (it had been used mostly as a display car) and getting $122,000 in bids, it failed to meet reserve and did not sell.The Falcon F7, which was debuted at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, is incredibly rare. Falcon only made seven units of it, one of which was reportedly destroyed. No word if all of them found buyers, but that much is certain: Falcon owns at least one, and you can have it.Falcon Motorosports has been listed for sale on LoopNet by Jeff Lemke himself. An engineer and designer with previous experience in Dodge Viper components, Lemke started Falcon Motorsports out of a desire to produce a locally-built mid-engined supercar.He is now offering the entire company to the next visionary slash daredevil for $675,000. Considering the F7 would sell for some $250,000 when new, and that you get one as part of the deal, that’s what you might call cheap.You also get all the “tools, molds, material lists and other items currently in possession of Falcon, [...] all logos, slogans, trademarks, copyrights, know how, processes, trade secrets, formulae, inventions, engineering data, electronic databases, all drawings, license agreements, and all other intellectual and/or proprietary information and property and applications for or licenses of used in connection with the building of the Falcon automobile.” You get, in case that wasn’t clear enough.Though it failed to have the expected impact, the Falcon F7 is a pretty awesome American supercar. Powered by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 engine from a C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, producing 620 horsepower and 585 lb-ft (793 Nm) of torque, it comes with an aluminum, carbon fiber and kevlar monocoque chassis. Falcon also offered a more impressive engine option, the twin-turbo, which produced 1,100 hp and boasted a 0 to 60 time of 2.7 seconds.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.