F1 Manager 2022 Is Free To Play on Steam Right Now

At the moment, F1 Manager 2022 is basically Schrodinger's cat, but instead of in a box, it's on Steam, both completely free and discounted at the same time. There is no great physics-based mystery behind this phenomenon, the game is in full-trial mode for the weekend, and if you want to keep playing it afterward, you can buy it at 70% off. Now let's see if this game is worth your time or not.
F1 Manager 2022 is a management simulator developed and published by Frontier Developments, a company renowned for its "tycoon" style games. Their roster on Steam is made of 15 fully-fledged games, joined by another 45 pieces of DLC (downloadable content).
You might recognize some of their works like Planet Zoo, Jurrasic World Evolution 2, Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, Deliver us Mars, or Rollercoaster Tycoon 3. Almost every single one of these games received a "Mostly Positive" player rating, which simply means that the kind folk over at Frontier Developments know pretty well what they're doing.
Now let's circle back to the officially licensed F1 Manager 2022, which until March 6 is $16.50, down from $55. The game offers a sim-based managerial experience, so don't expect it to be just an F1 22 racing clone, because you won't be doing any driving. However, you will be doing everything else.
You get to control every facet of Formula One, from dealing with the financial aspects of your team, figuring out how much fuel your driver should use during a race, and what are the best tires for your F1 car to which sponsor to pick or "plotting" pit stop strategies.
While the game tries its best to be a simulator, and to its credit, it does manage to pull it off, there are some eyebrow-rasing moments to it, regarding the graphics or physics engine.
F1 Manager looks pretty sweet, there's no denying that. When everything falls into place during a race and you see your car model shining in the sun while your driver is in the top three spots, some chills might occur. But the game isn't perfect.
From time to time, you will see some vehicle movement jankiness that looks like the F1 cars were being moved around by a giant child during playtime, with its hands. Aside from that, you're pretty much golden.
As far as how long you can play, there's virtually no seasonal limit except for the current 3-day trial period, but let's not burden ourselves with real-world details.
When you add up all the things F1 Manager 2022 does right versus wrong, you'll simply appreciate it for what it is and ignore its less shiny technical parts, so to speak. If you have an Intel i5 Gen-5 processor with an Nvidia 960 GPU or equivalent and beyond, you should be right as rain.
