F1 Manager 2022 Dropping August 25th, Ready for Armchair GMs to Put Up or Shut Up

For a select group of people, playing a video game where you get to be the manager of a sports franchise is more appealing than playing the sport itself. This is true of both the FIFA Soccer and Madden NFL series to a certain extent. But now we can add Formula One to that group of games.
With the all-new F1 Manager 2022, the time has come to immerse ourselves into a side of Formula One racing, even most diehard fans tend to ignore. As it turns out, it looks to be almost as much fun as diving for a corner at the Circuit of the Americas, at least in the virtual space. It's the first release in the EA Sports F1 Manager series of games since the original game dropped for Windows PC back in October of 2000.
In the 22 years since that release, graphical technology's evolved to be more immersive than generations before we could have possibly imagined. It's a notion that's bound to draw you into the action of owning and managing your very own Formula One team. In this role, it's your task to sign drivers, maintain sponsorships, and give your engineers all the tools they need to build the best race car possible.
Where the standard F1 series of games represents the visceral, uncontained thrill of a minute by minute Grand Prix race, F1 manager promises to be a game for thinkers, grand planners, and armchair general managers who claim night and day that they could manage a Formula One team to a world championship if only someone would give them a small loan of several tens of millions.
With worldwide releases for both Windows PC and the full suite of Xbox and Playstation consoles, F1 Manager 2022 has all the makings of a wonderful successor to the original game. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen until August 25th of this year.
