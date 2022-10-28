F1 Manager 2022 Developer No Longer Supporting the Game Two Months After Launch

Launched nearly two months ago, F1 Manager 2022 was praised by both critics and players. The official racing management simulation game of the 2022 Formula One, Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships developed and published by Frontier Developments will no longer be supported, the studio announced this week.
Apart from a very important update that Frontier is already working on, F1 Manager 2022 will stop receiving updates that will introduce or affect gameplay features. On the bright side, developers confirmed that it will continue to roll out minor patches that will address various issues.
The reason behind the decision is related to the partnership Frontier Developments has with F1 for a total of four games. In order to “ensure upcoming F1 Manager projects realize their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and out community, the development team’s focus must move fully into projects beyond F1 Manager 2022,” the developer revealed in a Reddit post.
Despite the fact that it’s been rated very high by the press, F1 Manager 2022 has many flaws highlighted by players. Thankfully, the next update for F1 Manager 2022 will address player-reported feedback or suggested changes and additions.
For example, Frontier Developments confirmed the upcoming update will include multiple visual updates to the car models for the official F1 teams. Also, positive changes regarding fuel usage issues during Qualifying sessions will be implemented too. Finally, developers promised to amend instances of incorrect “Estimated Race Time” calculations, among other optimizations.
No word on when exactly the last significant update for F1 Manager 2022 will arrive, but it shouldn’t be long now that Frontier Developments can’t wait to move on to the next project, which will be another F1 Manager game. It will be interesting to see how the series will evolve from iteration to iteration, but the first game is pretty great, so here is hoping the next installments will be at least just as good.
