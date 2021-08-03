F1 2020, DiRT Rally, Grid Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in August

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass library grows every month as the Redmond-based giant signs new partnerships with publishers and developers. Of course, many of these games will only be available via Xbox Game Pass temporarily, but usually, they remain free for enough time even for the laziest gamers.
The only problem is that the subscription-based service already has so many great games that it’s impossible to play them all, so as Microsoft adds more good stuff, we must learn to be increasingly picky.
If you’re a racing enthusiast who spends their time playing Microsoft’s Forza series or EA’s catalog of car racing games, we have great news for you. New EA and Codemasters games will join Xbox Game Pass this month, and while they’re not necessarily new, some of them are must-play titles.
Starting August 10, EA Play will add five games to its catalog accessible via Xbox Game Pass: Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, Dirt 4, F1 2020, and Grid. All five will only be available on console, so you’ll have to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rather than the basic Xbox Game Pass tier.
Xbox Game Pass for PC added EA Play with around 60 games back in March, including titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall, as well as Battlefield and Madden series. The EA Play subscription costs $5 per month and can also be purchased via Steam, but Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service includes EA Play at no extra charge.
However, in order to play any of the titles included with EA Play, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to install EA’s launcher app. Obviously, an EA account is needed too, which can be created for free. Keep in mind though that Xbox Game Pass for Console does not include EA Play, you must either pay for Xbox Game Pass (PC players) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (console players).
