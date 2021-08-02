Need for Speed, DiRT, GRID Series Get Massive Discounts in EA/Codemasters Sale

Need for Speed, EA’s legendary car racing franchises is on sale this month alongside many of the publisher’s iconic series like Grid and DiRT. The promotion offers massive discounts on at least a dozen titles from both EA and Codemasters, so if you’re fan of the genre this would be a great time to add these oldies but goldies to your Steam library.
Here are some of the deals aimed at NFS fans: Need for Speed Deluxe Edition (77% off – $6.89), Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition (77% off –$6.89), Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition (65% off – $6.99), Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition (75% off – $17.49), and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (35% off – $19.49).
If DiRT is your “poison,” you’ll be getting even better prices: DiRT Rally (70% off – $4.49), DiRT Rally 2.0 (75% off – $4.99), DiRT 4 (70% off – $4.49), DiRT 5 (70% off – $16.49), DiRT 5 Year 1 DLC (40% off – $20.99).
The classic Burnout Paradise Remastered is getting a 65% discount too, so you’ll be able to pick this one up for just $6.99, while Project Cars III is on sale for $4.49 (70% off). Finally, GRID fans can get the base game for just $4.49 (75% off), and the Ultimate Edition Upgrade that contains all DLC for $4.99 (50% off).
We’d strongly recommend picking up the complete edition of DiRT Rally 2.0 instead of just the base game. You’ll be paying a few more bucks, but you’ll get about 50% more content thanks to all the included DLC.
Both DiRT 4 and DiRT 5 are included with Xbox Game Pass, so you’ll probably want to skip these if you’re paying for Microsoft’s subscription service. Another alternative would be to subscribe to EA Play and get access to all the publisher’s catalog, including the racing games that are now on sale.
