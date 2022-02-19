Extreme H Will Be the First Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing Championship

Extreme H starting in 2024 tells us innovation never stops in the automotive world. Formula 1 proved that cars get better with technology being firstly tested on the track. Now we’re seeing the next step being taken with hydrogen-powered cars.
Dubbed as the “Formula Off-Road”, Extreme E appeared as a natural response to Formula E – the racing championship that uses fully electric cars. Formula E works like Formula 1 and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). It’s not yet that popular, but it provided a new opportunity for carmakers and companies involved in EV manufacturing to find out more about their products, technologies, and strategies.
Extreme E was founded with the same idea in mind. The only major thing they changed is the track: this time it wasn’t tarmac, but the rough desert or even the jungle. The cars, of course, are also different and are always subject to improvements. After showing its success as a test ground for engines, parts and other important things like suspension or thermal management, Extreme E started to show its usefulness. Participating teams got enough data to improve their products, and the championship started to gather more and more attention.
The next leg up is Extreme H – off-road racing with cars similar to those in Extreme E, but now they’ll run on hydrogen. Known as fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs), these cars (e.g., Toyota Mirai) are also EVs but, they use hydrogen instead of different types of batteries. This kind of propulsion comes with its challenges as well, but it might offer an alternative to mining for rare earths. The aftermath of using hydrogen to make electricity is just water.
“Extreme E was designed to be a testbed for innovation and solutions for mobility. It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues,” said Alejandro Agag, the founder of Extreme E.
Former F1 world champion Jenson Button and the owner of a team in Extreme E said Extreme H is proof that the racing event is evolving in what he describes as being “a brilliant step forward”.
A prototype for Extreme H will be launched in 2023 and the first championship will begin in 2024.
