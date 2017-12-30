Epic BMW X5 M Off-Road Crash Is Pure Russia

autoevolution
 

This one was one of the most popular car videos to come out of Russia this year, and it shows what looks like a BMW X5 M tumbling down a hill to its demise.
The Russians are known for going above and beyond when it comes to driving. They drag race family crossovers, rip the tires off sportscars and occasionally total expensive rides.

BMW SUVs are very popular down there, as proven by all those wrecks fixed by Arthur, the mechanic. Anyway, this seems to be an older generation of the X5 M. That's what the video description says, and the underbody appears to back it up. But you can never be too sure.

The internet only got a small piece of the whole review, which was a little more difficult to track down. In it, the argument is being made that this old X5 M, costing about as much as a Dacia Duster, is still better than the brand new Range Rover Sport SVR.

The Bimmer does alright on the track, but falls way short in off-road tests, getting stuck due to its low bumpers and lack of locking diffs. It's savage stuff, culminating with a steep climb at the top of which the X5 M gets stuck on its belly.

They hook up the tow hook on the Range Rover and strap the X5 M in. Unfortunately, the strap then gives out, sending the BMW SUV tumbling down the hill.

People are saying it was staged, as the guy who seems to be the owner gets out to have a look just before the X5 goes tumbling down the hill. We're not so sure, as the Russians are sometimes an easygoing bunch, who don't take the danger seriously.

Of course, we can't ignore the fact that they used a tiny strap and had a camera filming inside the X5 right as it crashed. But who's crazy enough to destroy something like this only to make a YouTube video?

