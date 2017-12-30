LaFerrari V12 Engine Shows Up For Sale on eBay, Only Has 200 Miles

You know that kind of aficionado who's always looking to grab a sweet engine and come up with the mother of swaps? You don't have to belong to that camp in order to get excited about the deal we're here to discuss. And that's because the heart of a LaFerrari has shown up on eBay!

The engine only has 200 miles on it, so you might want to handle the break-in process once you get everything into place... Of course, when one notices a powerplant such as the LaF's 6.3-liter V12 listed online, the first question that needs to be raised has to do with the legitimacy of the ad (keyboard tip to Redditor Bane Bing for bringing the ad to our attention).Well, the whole thing seems to be real. For instance, fioranosportscars, the seller, looks like the account of a shop who acquires wrecked go-fast machines and parts them, since it offers multiple sweet engines. Oh, and its feedback is 100 percent positive.Nevertheless, the same account seems to have listed the Ferrari dealership in Dubai. The "Ferrari of Dubai.com" is offered for $21 million, while the images associated with this portray the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park. Since the ways of eBay are complicated (perhaps a web domain is actually offered), we won't dig deeper into this matter.Returning to the Ferrari LaFerrari engine that brought us here, the naturally aspirated wonder produces 800 horses and with the ad not mentioning anything about the 163 hp electric motor of the Maranello halo car, we suppose this is an internal combustion-only affair.In case you're worried about the engine fitting in your Honda Civic ... you can keep doing that. In fact, there's one more thing you need to add to the list and that's the- getting the thing to work on another car would require serious work, even though shops who traditionally handle insane swaps might be glad to take on the challenge.The engine only has 200 miles on it, so you might want to handle the break-in process once you get everything into place...