Entitled BMW Owner Brags About Using Double-Yellow Lines Like "VIP Parking Spots"

A young millionaire, who drives a BMW, loves bragging about breaking the law online, as he claims he sees double-yellow lines as “VIP parking spots” because his "time is valuable."
Luke Desmaris is a 27-year-old man from the UK, who reached millionaire status with the help of stick trading, according to his online profile, claiming he earns more than £100,000 ($115,000) per month. And he seems to love flaunting his lavish lifestyle online, bragging about his “life hacks.”
Among them, there's something that’s not quite within the limits of the law – parking where there are double-yellow lines. The young millionaire, who drives a £90,000 ($104,000) BMW M4, bragged online that he treats central London’s double-yellow lines as “VIP parking spots” that get him closer to wherever he needs to be.
Of course, that comes with a price, because Desmaris claims he had received more than 100 parking tickets only in the past year, which amounted to more than £7,000 (approximately $8,100 at today’s exchange rate). However, he insists that he doesn’t care about that because, due to his success, “money doesn’t matter.”
In one of his videos shared online, the young man casually walks from Central London’s Harrods towards his BMW M4, which has a yellow fixed penalty notice on his windshield. However, the text on top of the video writes: “Broke people see a parking fine. I see it as paying for VIP parking to park right outside."
He justifies the act by explaining that his “time is valuable” and that “parking in London is a nightmare,” similar to any other capital. He continued that “as long as he’s not causing anyone harm, he’ll do what he wants,” as he just told The Mirror. Desmaris added, "I'm not blocking anything or doing anything wrong apart from the rules state there's a yellow line there so you can't park there. In my eyes, I'm not doing anything wrong.”
A parking fine in The City of London is typically £130 ($150) but will be reduced to £65 ($75) if paid within 14 days from the moment it is issued.
In the comments, some people did agree that, sometimes, a fine is cheaper than a day's parking in Central London. But what do you think? Did he find the rich people’s life hack or is he making these claims just for clout? Let us know in the comments below.
@mrlukedes VIP parking #rich #foryoupage ? AirplaneMode - BONES