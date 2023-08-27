Embraer's Legacy 600 Had a Near Perfect Safety Record, Until Prigozin's Final Flight

Before the events of August 23rd, 2023, the Embraer Legacy 600/650 was just another mundane twin-engine business jet with some admittedly impressive luxury features on offer. Still, it's not the kind of aircraft that common folks have much reason to pay attention to. But since DNA analysis linked Yevgeny Prigozin, the founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, to the remains found at the first hull-loss incident for this jet, it's suddenly at the heart of an international scandal orbiting the larger War in Ukraine.

