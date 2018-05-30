autoevolution
 

Electric Vehicles on Track to Number 130 Million in 2030, IEA says

30 May 2018, 8:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The push to rid the world of the scourge of burning fossil fuels is on the right track to becoming a global phenomenon in the decades ahead. The main requirement is that governments support the change.
5 photos
Genesis EssentiaGenesis EssentiaGenesis EssentiaGenesis Essentia
The International Energy Agency (IEA) issued this week a 147-page report on electric vehicles called Global EV Outlook 2018. And while the number are encouraging, actually making them a reality would require some work.

For the past three years, this new electric vehicle segment has been on a continuous ascending trend. In 2017, over 1 million EVs were sold, a record number. Including all the EVs sold in previous years, the world now has on its roads over 3 million such cars.

Compared to 2016, the number represents a 54 percent increase. But the findings of the IEA are that one country alone was responsible for more than half of the sales last year: China. Percentage-wise, Norway has the largest market share for EVs on the planet. What do these do countries have in common?

Policy, says the IEA, and the way in which local governments support buyers of these vehicles. This has been identified as the crucial factor to changing the world. Secondly, the uptake in EV sales is mirrored by the growth of charging infrastructure.

Last year, there were an estimated 3 million private chargers installed in the world. State-sponsored ones were all but are absent from the market.

“Policy needs for a timely and sustainable transition to electric mobility require a wide array of measures and supporting actions,” the agency says in its document.

“They must be adapted to specific market contexts. Plus, they must be adaptable as markets evolve to mass adoption of electric vehicles. “

Should the trend to support EVs continue, the IEA estimates there will be 220 million by 2030. Of them, 130 million should be battery electric vehicles and 90 million plug-in hybrids.
electric vehicles report International Energy Agency plug-in hybrid vehicles
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 