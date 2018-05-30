Electric Vehicles on Track to Number 130 Million in 2030, IEA says

The push to rid the world of the scourge of burning fossil fuels is on the right track to becoming a global phenomenon in the decades ahead. The main requirement is that governments support the change.

For the past three years, this new electric vehicle segment has been on a continuous ascending trend. In 2017, over 1 million EVs were sold, a record number. Including all the EVs sold in previous years, the world now has on its roads over 3 million such cars.



Compared to 2016, the number represents a 54 percent increase. But the findings of the IEA are that one country alone was responsible for more than half of the sales last year: China. Percentage-wise, Norway has the largest market share for EVs on the planet. What do these do countries have in common?



Policy, says the IEA, and the way in which local governments support buyers of these vehicles. This has been identified as the crucial factor to changing the world. Secondly, the uptake in EV sales is mirrored by the growth of charging infrastructure.



Last year, there were an estimated 3 million private chargers installed in the world. State-sponsored ones were all but are absent from the market.



“Policy needs for a timely and sustainable transition to electric mobility require a wide array of measures and supporting actions,” the agency says in its document.



“They must be adapted to specific market contexts. Plus, they must be adaptable as markets evolve to mass adoption of electric vehicles. “



